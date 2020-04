HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a big weekend if you wanted to get outside to exercise because the city and state reopened beaches and parks.

The new rules allows you to go swimming, walking, running, as long you’re on the move.

Police will be citing people who are sitting down or sunbathing on the beach.

Other park facilities will remain closed like playgrounds, off-leash dog parks, campgrounds, sporting activities, pools, and skateparks.

Hanauma Bay and Koko Head Shooting Complex are also closed.