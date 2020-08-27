Social Scene: Pandemic Etiquette

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As Oahu’s stay-at-home order begins, Maui and Hawaii Island are also seeing their case numbers on the rise. 

Health officials say people not wearing masks or social distancing are two reasons why.

So, what do you do if you’re in a situation, where people are not following the rules, or what’s being called pandemic etiquette?

fI someone gets too close to you – instead of giving them a dirty look, keep cool. Don’t assume someone has a negative intent. Treat people with respect.

If you see someone you haven’t seen in awhile – keep your distance, but express your excitement verbally. Tell them how great it is to see them.

