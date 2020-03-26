Social Scene: Outbreak Affecting Plans

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The stay-at-home emergency order and the 14-day quarantine for everyone flying into the islands are both in effect across the state.

We continue to see new cases in Hawaii every day.

Right now, there are 95 reported cases.

Unfortunately, local health officials don’t see an end soon.

They predict the worst is yet to come, saying Hawaii hasn’t even experienced the peak of the outbreak.

Some believe that if we don’t follow the emergency measures in pace – this could threaten Hawaii for 5 more months.