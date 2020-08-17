Social Scene: Ohana Help Desk

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a big day for a lot of families because Monday is the first day of school for many students – online!

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

distance learning will involve setting up a work station – involving computers and loading software. That’s new for a lot of students and parents.

That’s where “The Ohana Help Desk” comes in.

It provides support for families of public school students who are having issues connecting to the DOE system from home.

It will also help with security issues and software updates.

The DOE says, it’s the nation’s first statewide help desk for a school district.

Latest Stories on KHON2