Social Scene: New Restrictions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The record setting numbers of COVID-19 cases in Hawaii and the restrictions to flatten the curve are what people are talking about. It’s a shocking number of 124 cases.
To help bring that number down, bars on Oahu will close again for three weeks.
Alcohol cannot be served in restaurants on after 10 p.m.
On Maui County, no more than 10 people can gather and tents and pavilions will not be allowed.
The Board of Education also voted to delay the start of public schools for another two weeks.
