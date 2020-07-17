Social Scene: NBA Bubble Life

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re talking about the NBA bubble life.

Basically, the pro’s are trying to continue with their season in Florida where they’ve all gathered because of the pandemic.

Since they couldn’t bring all of their belongings down there, they had to be selective.

For example, Lebron James reportedly did not bring his personal chef or personal masseuse.

According to ESPN, Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat, did bring his go-to snack, his level protein bars.

Goran Dragic brought his good-luck charm: a wooden cross necklace.

Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers didn’t bring any food, but he did bring a lot of hot sauce and his star wars legos.

Latest on KHON2