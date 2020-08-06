Social Scene: Mandatory Notification

HONOLULU (KHON2) — California lawmakers are trying to pass a bill that would make it mandatory for businesses to notify workers and state officials if an employee has been exposed to the virus.

It is something that Hawaii lawmakers are considering as well.

Many businesses like Foodland, have voluntarily reported positive cases among their staff – which the Hawaii Restaurant Association supports.

They say there needs to be transparency for people to trust that everyone is doing the right thing and that workplace safety is essential for the economy to recover.

