HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people are talking on how an iconic restaurant on Oahu will shut down next week.

Likelike Drive Inn, which is closing its doors after 67 years in business. The coronavirus is hurting local businesses, and this is one example.

The owner of the restaurant told KHON2 they tried to do take out and delivery orders when the pandemic forced them to close their dining room, but it didn’t go as well as they hoped.

Likelike Drive Inn’s last day will be Thursday, April 30th.