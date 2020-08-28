Social Scene: Learning and working from home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — This morning, we’re talking about distance learning. It will now continue for a longer period of time for many students, since the DOE is extending it through the first quarter.

For parents who are working from home, especially with the second stay-at-home order on Oahu, juggling both can be a challenge.

So, here are some tips from the experts.

They say, map out a structured routine for kids.

Prepare lunch and snacks ahead of time.

Create boundaries. For example, if you’re on a zoom meeting, tell your kids and give them a list of educational activities they can do, when you’re busy.

Talk to your child’s teachers, counselors and your boss.

Don’t assume your boss knows and understands your specific challenges.

Take care of yourself. If you’re not taking care of your own needs, you will have less energy and patience to take care of your child. Schedule in 10-15 minutes of “me” time and take a break.

