Social Scene: Las Vegas Reopening

It’s all about reopening many parts of the world, during this pandemic, that includes a place that’s a favorite for Hawaii residents — the ninth island.

Many casinos will be reopening Thursday morning — in fact, some will reopen, right after midnight tonight.

All of the facilities will have new safety measures in place.

The Bellagio plans to reopen its doors and fire up their famous fountains Thursday morning.

Inside, hand sanitizer dispensers will be the first thing guests will see.

Plexiglass will be also seen throughout the property.

Other properities on the strip will open Thursday as well, including New York-New York, The Strat, and Treasure Island.

Some hotels in Downtown, such as the Plaza and the D Las Vegas will also be ready.