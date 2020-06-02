Live Now
Social Scene: Inter-Island Travel

Coronavirus
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about travel! The announcement that a lot of people in the islands have been waiting for.

Monday, the governor said he will allow inter-island travel again without a 14-day quarantine.  

That begins in two weeks, on j=June 16. 

But, make sure to plan for extra time at the airport the next time you fly.

COVID-19 screening is added to pre-boarding security thermal scanners will check the traveler’s body temperature.

The state is also preparing a new health and travel form that could be completed before arriving at the airport.

Out of state travelers will still need to abide by the 14 day quarantine — their information is kept in a database that will be cross checked before boarding. 

