Social Scene: Inter-island Travel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re flying high because the inter-island travel quarantine that’s been in place for a couple of months, is now lifted!

That means kamaaina will be reunited with friends and family again, without having to complete a 14-day quarantine after.

It also means residents can fly to the neighbor islands to enjoy a vacation.

The entire airport and traveling experience will be different though.

This includes, temperature checks at the airport, face masksnand social distancing.

Boarding will be different and planes will not be flying at full capacity.

Travelers will also need to fill out a form, which wasn’t required before this pandemic.