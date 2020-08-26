Social Scene: Impact on the economy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people are talking about Oahu’s stay-at-home order, which will go into effect at midnight to try to flatten the coronavirus curve.

While many people understand this is for our health and safety, some are concerned about what another two weeks will do to businesses, workers and our economy.

The Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii released a statement, saying second shutdowns are more devastating for local economies.

The Chamber’s CEO says “two weeks is an eternity for businesses that are already suffering, many will not survive.”

It also points out that a comprehensive, statewide plan to support businesses in need has not been released.

