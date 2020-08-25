Social Scene: Highway Inn struggling

HONOLULU (KHON2) — We’re talking about local businesses because it’s been a tough time for many companies.

This morning, we’re talking about Highway Inn.

The restaurant with ono Hawaiian food, began in 1947.

It has two locations, Waipahu, Kakaako and a café at Bishop Museum.

The owner says this pandemic has been the most difficult financial time and revenue is down 50 to 90 percent.

Like other restaurants, Highway Inn is offering whatever it can to survive, including online ordering, take-out and modified dine-in service.

But, it might not be enough. The owner says if they don’t get relief, like long-term debt and rent relief, Highway Inn could become a casualty.

