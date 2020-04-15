Social Scene: Helping Heroes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The number of coronavirus cases across the US now stands at nearly 580,000. New data from the CDC says roughly 10% to 20% of all cases are made up of health care workers.

A lot of people have been showing their appreciation to these heroes through messages on social media. But here in Hawaii, we tend to show our aloha with gifts of food.

One lady from Kaimuki is doing just that, while supporting local businesses. Erica Dzikowski learned about a group called “FLAG” – the front line appreciation group – which is all about feeding our front line workers.

Erica started a group on Oahu, and now, she and her small team of volunteers solicit donations through Venmo and social media.

100% of the proceeds goes to feeding medical workers and first responders, while supporting local restaurants. Flag Oahu has raised about $5,000 and recently purchased a hundred bentos from Fort Street Cafe, and dropped them off at the Queens Medical Center.

Erica says as long as the outbreak continues, Flag Oahu will continue to provide meals to the overworked.