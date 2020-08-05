Social Scene: Help for Distance Learning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — While COVID-19 cases continue to spike here in the islands, the Department of Education and the State Teachers Union says as of now – there is no change to the plans to resume classes on August 17.

Now, if you decide to keep your child at home, the DOE has a new tool to help out with distance learning. It’s called the Ohana Help Desk.

It provides support for families of public school students who are having issues connecting to the DOE system from home.

It will also help with security issues and software updates.

The DOE says, it’s the nation’s first statewide help desk for a school district.

