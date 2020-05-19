Social Scene: Hawaii Restriction

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many states and countries continue to ease restrictions as the number of new coronavirus cases decline.

That includes Hawaii, which just announced a plan to reopen medium-risk businesses.

Hawaii has one of the lowest infection rates and deaths and reported no new cases on Monday.

So when it comes to restrictions, how does the state compare to the rest of the country?

A new poll by “Wallethub” ranked all of the 50 states and the district of Columbia using nearly a dozen factors.

Hawaii was ranked in the top 10 when it comes to the states with the most restrictions.

The top, Illinois, then Rhode Island, DC, Massachusetts, Vermont and Hawaii.

According to this poll, the sates with the fewest restrictions are South Dakota, Wisconsin, Idaho, Missouri and Utah.