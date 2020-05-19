Live Now
Wake Up 2Day

Social Scene: Hawaii Restriction

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many states and countries continue to ease restrictions as the number of new coronavirus cases decline.

That includes Hawaii, which just announced a plan to reopen medium-risk businesses.

Hawaii has one of the lowest infection rates and deaths and reported no new cases on Monday.    

So when it comes to restrictions, how does the state compare to the rest of the country?      

A new poll by “Wallethub” ranked all of the 50 states and the district of Columbia using nearly a dozen factors.      

Hawaii was ranked in the top 10 when it comes to the states with the most restrictions.

The top, Illinois, then Rhode Island, DC, Massachusetts, Vermont and Hawaii.      

According to this poll, the sates with the fewest restrictions are South Dakota, Wisconsin, Idaho, Missouri and Utah.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 66°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 40% 80° 66°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Friday

80° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 66°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 67°

Sunday

81° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 66°

Monday

81° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

79°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

79°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

78°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

68°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
68°

68°

6 AM
Showers
40%
68°

Trending Stories