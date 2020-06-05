Social Scene: Hawaii Reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about reopening Hawaii as the state continues to report low numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

Over the past month, we’ve seen the counties open some facilities and allow some services and programs to resume.

It started last month with parks and beaches reopening.

Retail stores and shopping malls have followed, along with hair salons and other beauty operators.

Some restaurants have reopened in other counties, while Oahu eateries reopen Friday.

In less than two weeks, the 14-day quarantine for inter-island travel will be lifted.

By June 19th, most places on Oahu will be back open — including bars, theaters and gyms.

Although things are not the same as they used to be, the state is returning to some type of normalcy.