Social Scene: Going Back to School

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about going back to school in the “new normal” as the state remains committed to reopening schools.

A lot of administrators are telling their teachers to be patient and flexible because it’s gonna be a big learning curve.

At Mckinley High School, they’ve selected a blended rotation for the school year, which will separate their 1,600 students into four different groups.

Students will be on campus one day a wek and everyone will be required to wear a face covering.

Parents also have the option of doing 100 percent virtual learning.