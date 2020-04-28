Live Now
Social Scene: Flowers on Mother’s Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another change to floral deliveries, florists across the state will be able to deliver flowers on Mother’s Day!

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for everyone – because last week florists were given a special exemption for Mother’s Day by the governor’s office, but then, the governor reversed his decision.

As of Monday, “Florists will be in the first phase of reopening. They will be amongst the first businesses that will be allowed to reopen May 1st provided they implement procedures that would assure the safety of all,” said Governor Ige.

