Social Scene: First Photo Challenge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s all about breaking the boredom of the stay at home quarantine! Instagram has been coming up some creative ways to stay entertained during this stay at home quarantine.

The latest one to go viral, the first photo challenge.

Here’s how it works, find the first picture of you and your significant other together – however long ago that may be. Then, post it to Instagram – tagging your partner of course and nominating as many friends as you want, and don’t forget to use the hashtag first photo challenge.

Now if you’re single, you can also play along. Just post the first picture of you and your best friend or family member or better yet – the first picture with your fur baby!