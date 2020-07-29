Social Scene: Fear and Anxiety

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The surge and spread of coronavirus cases in Hawaii continues to make headlines and so do the proposed restrictions.

A lot is happening in the world right now, and during this time of uncertainty, fear and anxiety can be overwhelming.

That’s why it’s important that we all cope with stress in a healthy way.

So, here are some tips from the CDC: take care of your body by meditating, eating well-balanced meals, exercising and getting plenty of sleep.

Also, make time to unwind and do activities you enjoy.

