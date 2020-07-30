Social Scene: Fall Sports Suspended

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The pandemic continues to impact the world of sports, this time, The Big West Conference.

It announced the suspension of the upcoming fall sports calendar.

Meaning, no rainbow wahine volleyball or soccer in 2020

The scheduled winter sports, like men’s and women’s basketball are unaffected and remains scheduled to start in November.

Women’s soccer along with cross-country are among the programs that are currently suspended.

