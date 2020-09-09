Social Scene: Extended stay-at-home order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people are talking about Oahu’s extended stay-at-home order. So, why did the mayor and governor decide on the latest restrictions?

We’re taking a closer look at the emergency order and what both lawmakers said in explaining their decision to ease some restrictions, but keep many businesses closed.

Governor Ige said, “We have seen a flattening in the number of new cases but we are still not where we need to be.”

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said, “The one thing we’re not going to do a second time is rush to reopen and then have a second spike.”

Taking a closer look at the emergency order – if you’re caught violating it, you could be hit with a fine up to $5,000, a year in jail or both.

