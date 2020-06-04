Social Scene: Dine-In Service Resuming

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of restaurant owners and staff on Oahu are getting ready for a big day on Friday.

That’s when dine-in services resumes.

It’s not only the restaurant owners who need to keep up with all the changes.

Customers will need to be aware of the new COVID-19 safety measures and changes before dining.

You might need reservations when returning to your favorite restaurant.

If you’re waiting for a table, you might have to wait inside your car.

Due to social distancing, tables and chairs will be farther apart, which means fewer customers will likely be inside.

The chairman of the Hawaii Restaurant Association says some restaurants may check your temperature before entering.

You’ll likely see hand sanitizers in the restaurants and you’ll need to wear your masks.