Social Scene: Dine-In Service Resume

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a big weekend for families and foodies on Oahu because dine-in services at restaurants finally reopened on Friday!

As you can imagine – customers were all smiles and posting their foodie pictures on social media.

You’re taking a look at some of the ono dishes that our wake up today crew gobbled up over the wekekend.

Restaurants had safety protocols in place – which is why servers, kitchen staff and diners were wearing masks, tables were spread apart further, take out menus were used for some establishments as well as individual packs of condiments.