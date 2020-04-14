Social Scene: Did you get your Stimulus Check?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a hot topic for many Americans struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

When will you receive your stimulus check? Well, check your bank account because the IRS sent out the first batch of checks over the Easter weekend, and many were pleasantly surprised to find the $1,200 dollar deposit.

Millions more should receive it in the coming weeks.

So, who’s getting the money first? The people getting theirs first are the ones who filed tax returns in 2018 or 2019 and used direct deposit.

Now, if you didn’t use direct deposit or didn’t file taxes – paper checks should go out starting in early May.

Also, the IRS is creating a web portal where users can check the status and track their stimulus payments – which is expected to launch by the end of the week.