1  of  2
Live Now
Mayor Michael Victorino provides latest updates from Maui County Take2

Social Scene: Coping with Isolation

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been four weeks since the state’s stay-at-home order began and that’s taking a toll on some people.

A lot of people have lost their jobs, and those who are still working, may be working from home.

Some are isolated and are feeling lonely during this time.

Experts say during a time like this, it’s normal for people to experience  depression, anxiety, fear and frustration.

Although at times, it can feel overwhelming, doctors say there are ways to cope.

Some experts suggest finding creative outlets, or giving back to the community and volunteering.

Talking to friends and family by phone or video chat can also help and getting outside can also change your mood.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 78° 66°

Friday

78° / 66°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 78° 66°

Saturday

78° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 78° 65°

Sunday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 65°

Monday

80° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

8 AM
Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

78°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

74°

6 PM
Cloudy
0%
74°

72°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

9 PM
Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

10 PM
Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

11 PM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

12 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
68°

Trending Stories