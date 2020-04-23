Social Scene: Coping with Isolation

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been four weeks since the state’s stay-at-home order began and that’s taking a toll on some people.

A lot of people have lost their jobs, and those who are still working, may be working from home.

Some are isolated and are feeling lonely during this time.

Experts say during a time like this, it’s normal for people to experience depression, anxiety, fear and frustration.

Although at times, it can feel overwhelming, doctors say there are ways to cope.

Some experts suggest finding creative outlets, or giving back to the community and volunteering.

Talking to friends and family by phone or video chat can also help and getting outside can also change your mood.