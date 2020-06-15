Social Scene: Continuing to Reopen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A lot of people are posting pictures of themselves on social media enjoying life in the new norm.

All of the counties in Hawaii continue to reopen, even though there’s been a small surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, there were 17 new cases, and the day before, 15 new cases.

This, as restaurants, retailers, salons, parks, beaches, gyms and churches are reopening.

Tuesday, more kamaaina are expected to begin traveling as the interisland quarantine is lifted.

State officials are working with other agencies to possibly lift the out of state quarantine before the end of July.