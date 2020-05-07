Live Now
Wake Up 2Day

Social Scene: Connecting with Students

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since it’s teacher appreciation week, we’d like to continue putting the spotlight on our educators.      

Right now, we’d like to highlight a teacher on Oahu’s North Shore who’s adapting to distance learning and thinking outside of the box to connect with his students.      

Alvin Kishimoto or Mr.K is turning to technology, creativity and comedy.      

The Sunset Beach Elementary School PE teacher posts weekly PE skits to youtube to encourage kids to stay active.      

He’s one of many teachers who are finding creative ways to keep students engaged during this time of distance learning.      

He says he’ll keep making the videos as long as the pandemic continues.    

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 64°

Friday

79° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 79° 64°

Saturday

80° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 80° 66°

Sunday

78° / 66°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 78° 66°

Monday

79° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 79° 67°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 66°

Wednesday

79° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

73°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

75°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
76°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
75°

73°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

71°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

68°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

67°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
67°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

66°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
65°

65°

5 AM
Clear
0%
65°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

Trending Stories