Social Scene: Connecting with Students

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Since it’s teacher appreciation week, we’d like to continue putting the spotlight on our educators.

Right now, we’d like to highlight a teacher on Oahu’s North Shore who’s adapting to distance learning and thinking outside of the box to connect with his students.

Alvin Kishimoto or Mr.K is turning to technology, creativity and comedy.

The Sunset Beach Elementary School PE teacher posts weekly PE skits to youtube to encourage kids to stay active.

He’s one of many teachers who are finding creative ways to keep students engaged during this time of distance learning.

He says he’ll keep making the videos as long as the pandemic continues.