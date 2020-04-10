Social Scene: Celebrating Easter during the Outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Easter Sunday is happening this weekend, and a lot of people will be celebrating the holiday under much different circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic. With everyone staying at home, it’s time to get creative so we have some tips from the experts. First off, have an easter egg hunt inside the house this year and hide more eggs for the kids to find as a special treat.

If you want your keiki to meet the easter bunny from a safe distance, some websites are offering virtual visits – including personalized messages.

People can also tune in to virtual easter services or have a virtual easter day brunch with your family and friends.

And don’t forget about our kupuna. You can keep them involved by dropping off a homemade easter basket at the front door — maybe a basket with toilet paper and sanitizer wipes? Just remember to disinfect the basket.