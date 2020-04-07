Social Scene: Breaking the Boredom

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been nearly two weeks since the stay-at-home mandate went into effect for the entire state, and at this point – boredom is setting in for some people.

If you wanna have good laugh and be entertained – Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami has been posting some incredible content on his instagram page.

From his magic card tricks, to making “mcgyver” ice cream, and the best one yet – Mayor Kawakami getting his boogie on and showing off his dance moves in a Tik-Tok video.

The mayor posted a 15 second dance montage while encouraging everyone to follow the stay-at-home mandate by using the hashtag stayhomekauai.