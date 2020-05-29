Social Scene: Big Weekend as Businesses Reopen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a big weekend for many business that have been given the green light to reopen.

If you want to make a splash with your family – especially with the kids being cooped up – water parks reopened Thursday on Oahu.

It’s big day for big hair – because barbershops, hair salons and other beauty shops – will be back in business, just make sure to call ahead for an appointment.

Don’t forget about your four-legged friends – because dog parks on Oahu will also be reopening today as well as skate parks.

But, these outdoors gatherings are limited to up to ten people.

You must also practice social distancing and masks must be worn.