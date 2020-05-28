Live Now
Wake Up 2Day

Social Scene: Beauty Salons Reopening

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Start booking your appointments because hair and nail salons are going to be very busy this weekend.

Governor Ige gave the green light and approved Mayor Caldwell’s plan – which included personal services like barbershops, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to resume business.     

Just remember to be patient and show aloha – because things will be a lot different with safety protocols in place.

Also ask about prices because some salons have added an extra fee to cover PPE costs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories