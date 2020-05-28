Social Scene: Beauty Salons Reopening

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Start booking your appointments because hair and nail salons are going to be very busy this weekend.

Governor Ige gave the green light and approved Mayor Caldwell’s plan – which included personal services like barbershops, hair and nail salons and tattoo shops to resume business.

Just remember to be patient and show aloha – because things will be a lot different with safety protocols in place.

Also ask about prices because some salons have added an extra fee to cover PPE costs.