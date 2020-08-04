Social Scene: Beach Gatherings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are putting new restrictions in place on Oahu, after the state reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
But, is that enough? Department of Health Director, Bruce Anderson, is now targeting beaches, saying the large gatherings is one area that he’s most concerned.
We had reports of a huge drum circle at Little Beach on Maui. Ala Moana Beach Park was also packed over the weekend. HPD had to break up a large gathering at Waimea Bay.
Honolulu Mayor, Kirk Caldwell is frustrated and is trying to outlaw large tents on beaches.
