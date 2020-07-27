Social Scene: Bars and Gyms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state continues to see a significant spike in COVID-19 cases.

We had three straight days of recording setting numbers topping out at 73 on Saturday and 64 on Sunday.

That begs the question, will state officials shut down some businesses, like bars and gyms that have been making headlines? What about dinning out at restaurants?

The Department of Health is also seeing a spike in young people, which has raised concerns about the public schools reopening on August 4.

Latest on KHON2