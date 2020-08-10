Social Scene: Avoiding Burnout

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the high number of coronaviruses cases, it may be a while until people go back into the office.

This morning, we’re talking about, working from home and how to avoid burnout.

According to monster.com, 51 percent of workers said they’re experiencing burnout while working from home and 52 percent said they were not planning to take time off to decompress.

A recent study shows people are finding themselves burning out from the stress, long hours and lack of boundaries between work and home life.

Some characteristics include increased mental distance from your job and feelings of energy depletion or exhaustion.

So, what can you do if you’re feeling this way?

Experts suggest taking a walk or drive to nowhere.

See new environments.

Also, try to keep your regular schedule and take breaks throughout the day.

