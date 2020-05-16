Social media leads to a New Yorker’s arrest for breaking quarantine in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another visitor has been arrested for breaking the quarantine order.

Officials say that 23-year-old Tarique Peters of Bronx, New York, arrived on Oahu on Monday, and posted numerous pictures of himself on social media sunbathing, surfing and walking around Waikiki at night.

The state says he also left his hotel room multiple times and used public transportation to get around.

Peters was arrested Friday morning. He remains in custody on $4,000 dollars bail.

Officials say that a local man was with him. Charges against that man are pending.

THE LATEST ON KHON2