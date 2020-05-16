Social media leads to a New Yorker’s arrest for breaking quarantine in Hawaii

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Another visitor has been arrested for breaking the quarantine order.

Officials say that 23-year-old Tarique Peters of Bronx, New York, arrived on Oahu on Monday, and posted numerous pictures of himself on social media sunbathing, surfing and walking around Waikiki at night.

The state says he also left his hotel room multiple times and used public transportation to get around.

Peters was arrested Friday morning. He remains in custody on $4,000 dollars bail.

Officials say that a local man was with him. Charges against that man are pending.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

85° / 67°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 85° 67°

Sunday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 82° 67°

Monday

79° / 67°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Friday

81° / 67°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

76°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
0%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Sunny
10%
68°

70°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

Trending Stories