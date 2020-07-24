Social media influencer arrested for quarantine violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A social media influencer was arrested Friday morning for violating quarantine.

Anne Salamanca arrived in Honolulu from Birmingham, Alabama on July 6.



Four days later, the Hawaii Tourism Authority learned she was out in public breaking quarantine.

According to officials, Salamanca claims that a law enforcement officer told her she could be out and about if she showed proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

The Attorney General denies those claims.

Salamanca was arrested Friday in Waipahu.

She was released after relatives posted $2,000 bail.

