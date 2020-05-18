Social distancing remains even with beaches, tennis courts back open

Coronavirus

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

People packed Kailua Beach on Saturday, May 16, 2020, the first day beach restrictions were lifted March 19th.

HONOLULU (KHO2N) — Day two of beaches being open on Oahu and lots of folks headed out to Ala Moana on May 17th.

While it was crowded, people KHON2 spoke with say beachgoers were abiding by the social distance rules.

We also found residents taking advantage of the tennis courts being back open. Only singles matches are allowed, but players say that’s fine by them.

“To get back on the court, to get some sun. Playing tennis even if it is singles, it’s awesome,” said Honolulu Resident Aaron Yamato.

“I think it’s safe enough. As you can tell, we are more than six feet apart. And we’re in the outdoors, so I think it’s pretty safe,” said Honolulu Resident Cherie Dang.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

85° / 67°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 85° 67°

Monday

78° / 67°
Morning showers
Morning showers 50% 78° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Thursday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Friday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Saturday

81° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 81° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
70°

69°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

3 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

4 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

69°

5 AM
Showers
40%
69°

68°

6 AM
Showers
40%
68°

70°

7 AM
Showers
40%
70°

73°

8 AM
Showers
40%
73°

76°

9 AM
Showers
40%
76°

77°

10 AM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

11 AM
Showers
50%
77°

77°

12 PM
Showers
40%
77°

78°

1 PM
Few Showers
30%
78°

78°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

Trending Stories