Social distancing remains even with beaches, tennis courts back open

HONOLULU (KHO2N) — Day two of beaches being open on Oahu and lots of folks headed out to Ala Moana on May 17th.
While it was crowded, people KHON2 spoke with say beachgoers were abiding by the social distance rules.
We also found residents taking advantage of the tennis courts being back open. Only singles matches are allowed, but players say that’s fine by them.
“To get back on the court, to get some sun. Playing tennis even if it is singles, it’s awesome,” said Honolulu Resident Aaron Yamato.
“I think it’s safe enough. As you can tell, we are more than six feet apart. And we’re in the outdoors, so I think it’s pretty safe,” said Honolulu Resident Cherie Dang.
