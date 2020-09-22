Smiles for Seniors: Community delivers warm greetings to Palolo Chinese Home

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Palolo Chinese Home continues to process day by day through the new normal.

Many residents have been limited to Zoom calls and no in-person contact due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been under lockdown, which means no visitors here,” said Eric Batalon, Fund Development Manger at the Palolo Chinese Home. “So many of the seniors that we work with have been physically caught off cut from volunteers, family members and friends. Normally, they would be able to see them and visit.”

Residents got a touch of aloha, thanks to the Smiles for Seniors program.

“We got over 200 donations of cards for all of our seniors here and the people also donated colorful socks,” Batalon said.

Hallmark Hawaii asked the community to put pen to paper and purchase cards for the Palolo Chinese Home.

Card after card, smiles filled the senior care facility.

Resident say they are thankful for the warm greetings, even from a distance away.

“I think people are so generous and giving to us,” said Lorraine Nishiyama, a resident at the Palolo Chinese Home.

“It was a pleasant surprise, we really love the colorful socks,” said May Takenaka, another resident at the Palolo Chinese Home.

“Having these cards from people they’ve never met, showing support for them really has connected them back to the outside community. So they they know that there are people out there many of them they’ve never really met who care about them.”

