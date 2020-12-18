Small gathering clusters could increase COVID cases during the holidays

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Christmas is just around the corner and for many, that means time to wine and dine with loved ones, but the Hawaii State Department of Health Department said to be aware of the virus after seeing COVID clusters grow from small gatherings.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

This week’s DOH COVID-19 cluster report shows how outdoors is not necessarily safer against the virus if other safety measures are not applied.

Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said activities outdoors can lead to virus transmission if there is close contact without a face covering. The state’s cluster report noted a group of three teens and a close contact became positive after one of them was symptomatic during the gathering.

Kemble said, “People are trying to do the right thing they are trying to go outside to take their gathering outside but in this particular cluster they traveled together in a car to get to the gathering.”

Another cluster grew to 19 people infected as a result of three small outdoor gatherings that included a guest who was asymptomatic. Kimble said the transmission occurred mostly from eating and drinking close to one another.

“It’s a little bit about advance planning if you are planning to get together with a friend,” Kemble said. “You plan it so you are going to be outdoors, you are going to be six feet apart, and if you are going to be eating and drinking, you make sure that distance is there.”

Kemble said it is up to policymakers to make decisions about dining at restaurants and group gathering sizes. But she advises following safety measures like wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining six feet distance from other households.

Honolulu’s road to Tier Three of its reopening strategy has stalled since late October, with Oahu unable to keep the daily average case count below 50 for two consecutive weeks.

“So we will remain in Tier Two, I was hoping we could get to Tier Three by Christmas Eve, and unfortunately we won’t be able to make it by Christmas Eve,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said. “If we’re lucky, I really got to knock on wood, to get there by New Year’s Eve.”

The health department documented 1,035 cases linked to correctional facilities. Caldwell has asked Governor David Ige to remove positive inmates form the tier count.

Kemble said, either way, exposure could still happen.

“There are people who are coming in constantly to corrections and leaving, and those all have connections back to the community at both sides,” Kemble said. “There are also people who work in corrections and they have homes and families and can be exposed.”