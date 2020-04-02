Small businesses urged to apply for government loan

The state labor department says there were nearly 161,000 initial claims for unemployment filed in March.

Now help is on the way for Hawaii’s small businesses and the state is working with the counties to provide a text alert system to keep residents more informed.

The governor called Hawaii’s small businesses as the backbone of our economy and encouraged business owners with fewer than 500 workers to apply for the Small Business Administration’s Cares Act loan program.

“It’ll be launched this Friday, April 3, but information is available through your lending institutions, your banks, and the credit unions who currently work with the Small Business Administration by giving them a call today,” said Jane Sawyer of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Officials say nearly all small businesses should be able to qualify for the loan program and should help owners get through the next several weeks to keep their workers on the payroll.

“The loan forgiveness is available to you if proceeds are used for payroll costs and other designated business operated expenses in the eight weeks following your loan origination. That request would go directly to your lender as well,” said Sawyer.

Also Wednesday, the governor said he is working with the counties to provide some sort of text alert system to keep more residents informed about the pandemic.

“The counties are evaluating whether, or they will be incorporating additional messages in their text alert systems. I know Mayor Caldwell and the other mayors are looking to that,” said Gov. David Ige.

And the Hawaii Department of Health confirmed that Hawaii’s first COVID-19 death of an elderly Oahu resident, and said the patient traveled to Las Vegas before getting infected.

“After completing review today it has been determined the death was consistent with and likely caused by coronavirus,” said DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson.