Sixth annual “It’s Great to be A Teacher” event goes virtual

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Education hosts a free virtual “It’s Great to be A Teacher” event on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

This Zoom is ideal for those who are interested in being a teacher in Hawai’i.

Those who are a part of the Teacher Education Coordinating Committee assist in coordinating the event.

There’s a website to go to if you want to learn more about being a teacher. It is suggested you look at it ahead of the Zoom in order to maximize your experience.

This is the sixth year of the event.

Registration for the free event is online by Jan. 25, 2021. Click here.