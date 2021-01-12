Show Aloha Land Christmas light display prize giveaway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Did you get to enjoy the Show Aloha Land Christmas light display at Aloha Stadium?

If so, you could also be a lucky winner.

There will be 10 ticket holders chosen randomly on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

On Friday, Jan. 15 the ticket holders can choose from 10 briefcases.

There are eight briefcases filled with $500 cash, and the other two have prizes of keys to two brand new vehicles.

The founder of the nonprofit that put on the winter light show says the giveaway is their way of saying thank you to the community for their support, and helping them start 2021 on a positive note.