Show aloha for COVID-19 warriors on Na Lei Koa Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Na Lei Koa Day, also Warrior Lei Day, is an opportunity for residents to display aloha and show appreciation for those battling the coronavirus — first responders, medical professionals, and essential workers.

As part of Nā Lei Koa Day, residents are invited to make a lei using items found in and around your home, then display it safely from your mail box (without covering your address), front door handle, balcony, etc. on May 1, from sunrise to sunset.

Be sure to share your pictures of your lei on social media by using the hashtag #naleikoa and tagging DPR on @honolulu_parks, that way the whole world can experience the Spirit of Aloha.

The idea for Na Lei Koa Day was initiated by Lorraine Garnier of Kailua (Koolaupoku Ahupuaa). She collaborated with DPR Lei Day Celebration organizer, Kaiulani Kauahi, to develop this unique way of sharing the Spirit of Aloha amidst the cancellation of Hawaiian cultural events and Stay at Home Orders.

Need help learning to make lei? DPR will be releasing a video soon on how to make lei using household items, and the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts (MOCA) has begun a “Lei Making at Home” online learning experience providing step-by-step tips on how to make a variety of lei using natural materials.

Check them out on MOCA’s Facebook and Instagram.