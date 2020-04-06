Show Aloha Challenge raises $250,000 to feed Hawaii’s Kupuna

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Show Aloha Challenge has raised $250,000 to feed Hawaii’s Kupuna.

Established in March 2020, the challenge sets on serving seniors nutritious meals prepared by locally-owned restaurants.

“Everyone in the community has been really responsive and the big businesses have really stepped up. So we’re now at our first goal which was $250,000 so now we’re going to include Maui, Lanai, Molokai, and Hilo,” said the challenge’s organizer Lanai Tabura.

Meals are collected from participating restaurants and are distributed by Hawaii Meals on

Wheels, St. Francis Healthcare System and Lanai Senior Center.

Participating Restaurants & Community Supporters Include:

A&G Steaks And Things

Aloha Salads

Big City Diner

Blue Ginger (Lanai)

Bob’s Bar-B-Que

Caraval Cafe

Champs Sports Bar & Grill

Elena’s Filipino Food

Kogi Aina

Koa Pancake House

Mad Bene

Maile’s Thai Bistro

‘Ōlena

Pioneer Saloon

Sugoi Bento

Tin Roof (Maui)

Yanagi Sushi

Young’s Fish Market

St. Francis Healthcare System, one of the largest post-acute systems in the state, is

providing intake services and has expanded its call center and driver pool. Salesforce has

waived licensing fees for St. Francis through April to allow more drivers to access a meal

delivery app on their mobile devices to accommodate the volume of meal requests and

to enhance efficiency. American Savings Bank (ASB), Nan Inc. and UHA Health Insurance

are also providing Infrastructure support to St. Francis, including a donation of $25,000

from ASB.

Elite, a transportation partner with St. Francis Healthcare System, is providing a fleet of

vehicles and drivers to deliver the meals from the restaurants to the homes of seniors.

Hawaii Meals on Wheels volunteers will also assist in this meal delivery initiative, while

continuing to deliver meals to their regular participants.

Criteria for Free Meals:

Seniors must meet the following criteria to qualify for the program and each request will be

assessed on a case by case basis:

Must be 60 years or older;

Have an underlying health condition that puts them at risk for further medical

complications;

complications; Have limited resources such as limited family support to prepare meals or no reliable

transportation; and

transportation; and Not receiving services from other government-subsidized meal programs, including

home-delivered meals.

Seniors who would like to sign up for the meal delivery service may call St. Francis Healthcare

System at (808) 547-6501. For more information visit: www.showalohachallenge.com.