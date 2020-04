HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Show Aloha Challenge had an initial goal of raising $250,000. Hawaii residents have been generous and the challenge has raised over $500,000.

Organizers say they are on track to serve 50,000 meals statewide to Hawaii’s seniors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

If you would like to donate, you go to: https://www.showalohachallenge.com/

For meal delivery, call (808) 547-6501.