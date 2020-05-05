Shops see customer demand during first weekend of reopening

It was the first weekend of reopening for dozens of businesses across the state, the shops under the “low-risk” category for COVID-19 are coming back after seeing no sales during the month of April.

It was challenging for shop owners not to know when they could back to work, but with new safety guidelines, some owners said they are feeling hopeful.

On Friday, businesses like The Car Parlor got the green light to reopen, Judy Kim-Sugita, said it was a busy weekend.

She said, “I thought it was going to take at least about a week or so to catch up but it just came right away.”

An automated car wash business was allowed to reopen because of its limited face to face interactions with customers.

All of the employees at the Car Parlor are wearing masks and they suspended detailing inside the cars.

Their customers are also encouraged to pay online to avoid interactions with employees as much as possible.

Kim-Sugita said, “When you download the app you can purchase car washes through the app and all they have to do is come and touch the screen one time, scan it and go.”

Car dealerships are also moving inventory online.

Russ Wong, COO of Aloha Kia, said their dealerships across the islands saw about 40 in-person appointments over the weekend, more than he expected.

Wong said, “This pandemic is shifting kind of how the auto businesses is going to be transacted moving forward.”

Appointments are now required to enter dealerships and test drives are done without a sales person.

He said, “Give us your ID, give us your insurance, and then we will give you a predefined route, then they will drive the car, but they also have to fill out a loaner car agreement.”

While Beretania Florists saw sales bloom after Governor Ige allowed flower shops to reopen. Reece Farinas is the shop’s sales and marketing director, he said customers keep calling for orders, but they are still not allowed inside the shop.

Farinas said, “It’s a little bit of a disappointment who drives all the way to come down here to order from our store, even now somebody is knocking down the door here.”

He said flower delivery continues, although social distancing guidelines limit their number of workers per shift during a busy mother’s day season.

Farinas said, “In reducing the staff numbers it limited the quantity we could take this week.”

At least these three business owners said they saw more sales than expected this past weekend, but they still have ways to go to recover from the impact of the pandemic.