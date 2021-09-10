Shopping center food courts to require proof of COVID vaccine, negative test on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Starting Monday, Sept. 13, those who want to do dine-in at a restaurant or food court will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for the next six weeks as part of Safe Access Oahu.

The tables in the food court at Royal Hawaiian Center are starting to be sectioned off. The Royal Hawaiian Center Vice President and Director of Marketing Sam Shenkus said since the food court is under a ceiling and parts of it are enclosed, the dining area falls under the rules of the emergency order.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Shenkus said, “Even though it is a food court we have to organize it and comply as an indoor space, like a restaurant.”

Under the city’s emergency order, any establishment offering food and beverage for on-premises consumption will have to require customers to be fully vaccinated or show results of a negative coronavirus test taken 48 hours prior.

A spokesperson for Ala Moana Center said this rule will apply at the food court’s seating area.

Meanwhile, at Royal Hawaiian Center, a sticker will help staff know who can dine at the food court. Otherwise, the order will be for takeout.

“You show your vaccination or your test when you order your food if you want to dine in,” Shenkus said. “It’s real simple, you’ll get a sticker, you sit down and enjoy your meal you’re good.”

Businesses that fall under Safe Access Oahu are finding ways to apply the new rules and streamline operations. One gym owner said they will ask members to show proof of vaccination once, and they will maintain a record of it for the next visit.

Find more COVID-19 news: cases, vaccinations on our Coronavirus News page

Grocery stores are not covered by Safe Access Oahu, but eating areas inside will require a vaccine card or a negative COVID test. A Foodland Farms representative said the supermarket will temporarily close its open seating area.